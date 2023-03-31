Obituary: Lynn S. Warner

Lynn S. Warner, age 69 of Three Rivers, died Saturday, March 25, 2023 at her home following a brief illness. She was born in Three Rivers on May 4, 1953 the daughter of Donald George Warner and Eva O. (Gould) Warner and was a lifetime resident of Three Rivers. Lynn enjoyed fishing, and flower gardening. She enjoyed yard sales and collecting Coca Cola memorabilia. She enjoyed Artex painting and had a special love for animals.

Lynn is survived by her long-time companion, William Perry of Three Rivers; son, Billy Warner of Centreville, daughter, Eva Warner of Three Rivers; two grandchildren, Shauna Warner and William “Bubba” Warner; two great-grandchildren, William “DJ” Warner and Dakota Warner; brothers, Dennis Gould and Don Warner; and sister, Connie Hogan. She was preceded in death by brother, Robert Gould and sister Joan Carranza.

In keeping with her wishes, cremation has been conducted. A memorial service will be held 11 am on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at the Eickhoff Funeral Home with Rev. Clint Zehr officiating. Memorial contributions will be directed to the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.eickhofffuneralhome.com