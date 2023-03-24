Obituary: Margaret F. Johnson

Margaret F. Johnson, 95, of Three Rivers, passed away on March 21, 2023, at her home surrounded by family. She was born in Constantine, Michigan, on September 4, 1927, the daughter of the late Raymond H. and Mildred G. (Miller) Luegge.

Margaret was a lifetime resident of this area. Together, Margaret and her late husband, Jim, raised four children on their family farm. Margaret worked as secretary at several businesses including Clifton Engineering Company (one year); General Telephone Company (10 years); and Meyer Brothers Construction Company (18 years). She was a lifetime member of St. Peter’s Ev. Lutheran Church where she served in many areas: St. Peter’s Ladies Aid, Lutheran Women’s Missionary League, Recording Secretary, and Church Secretary. She was a member of the Circle Four Extension Club, Florence Women’s Club, and volunteered at the soup pot. She enjoyed visiting with family and friends, playing cards, going out to lunch, crocheting, and going to movies.

She was preceded in death by her husband and three siblings: William Luegge, Raymond Luegge, and Marian Hassenger. She leaves to cherish her memory daughter, Linda Johnson of Three Rivers, MI; three sons: Keith (Carol) Johnson of Cuyahoga Falls, OH; James Johnson III of Battle Creek, MI; Larry (Pamela) Johnson of Houston, TX; six grandchildren: Amy (Dana) Vandertie, Chad Johnson, Jared Johnson, Matthew Johnson, Joshua (Dor) Johnson, and Lauren (Matt) Evans; five great-grandchildren: Crichton and Brecken Vandertie; Everett Johnson; Nigel and Conrad Johnson; also many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Friday, March 31, 2023 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Hohner Funeral Home, 1004 Arnold St., Three Rivers. Visitation will be Saturday, April 1, 2023 from 9:00-10:00 a.m. with service at 10:00 a.m., at St. Peter’s Ev. Lutheran Church, 1200 Arnold St., Three Rivers, with Pastor Ron Moritz officiating. Interment will be held at Constantine Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to St. Peter’s Ev. Lutheran Church. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.

