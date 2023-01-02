Obituary: Margean Bonnetta Marantette Cupp

Margean Bonnetta Marantette Cupp is a descendant of the very first pioneers of the Mendon Prairie and she cherished that prairie. Her third great-grandfather, Francois Mouton opened the first trading post on the banks of the St. Joseph River in 1831. A young man, Patrick Marantette came to work with Mouton and married his daughter, Frances. They became owners of the trading post in 1833. The Marantettes went on to become early community leaders. They built the beautiful mansion, Queen of the Prairie in 1835 on the St. Joseph River just outside Mendon. This is the home where Margean grew up. She loved the river. Margean was extremely proud of her heritage including her grandmother, Sarah Wakeman Marantette. In Margean’s mind no place in the world ever came close to measuring up to anything in Mendon.

She married Maurice Cupp in 1948. They had seventy-two years together and five daughters. After her family and anything Mendon, Margean was an advocate for farmers. She and Maurice’s farms are on the Nottawa-seepi Prairie south of Mendon. Margean mastered every skill of a traditional farm wife. Quilting became her later life passion and she was excellent at it. Margean worked tirelessly for 4-H and the Mendon Schools. Margean’s second great-grandfather opened the first school in Mendon and paid for the teacher. She was a proud member of the Prairie Social Club and the Mendon Bridge Club. The first Catholic masses in the area were held in the Marantette home. In 1837 Margean’s family donated the land for the wood structure that was the first St. Edward Catholic Church in Mendon. Margean cherished the current beautiful stone church where her father carried stone for its construction, and where she was a member of the Altar Society.

Margean is survived by five daughters, Norma (Arne) Switalski, Pam (Ken) Cook, Virginia (Ed) Culp, Lynn (Kevin) Cool, and Teresa (Jason) Doehring; thirteen grandchildren; twenty-four great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Maureen Cupp. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Maurice; sister, Maxine Stiteler; brother, Maurice “Bud” Marantette; and grandson, Kevin Culp.

Margean died peacefully at her home on Christmas eve 2022 in the presence of her family. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 pm Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022 at the Eickhoff Funeral Home in Mendon, and where the Rosary will be recited at 6:45 pm. The funeral mass will be 11 am Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 at St. Edward Catholic Church in Mendon with Msgr. Thomas Martin officiating. Burial will be in Laird Cemetery. It is suggested that memorial contributions be directed to either St. Edward Catholic Church or to the Mendon Community Schools Foundation. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.eickhofffuneralhome.com