Obituary: Margo Klein

Margo Klein, age 75 of Three Rivers, passed away on May 8, 2023 at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo. She was born on April 30, 1948 in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, the daughter of Elmer and Reba (Martin) Ake. Margo graduated from Centreville High School and would later attend and graduate from Glen Oaks Community College from their nursing program. On December 22, 1978 Margo would marry Larry Klein in Sturgis, MI. She would go on to work at Elkhart General Hospital, Thurston Woods, and Heartland Healthcare. Margo would volunteer her time and her love of helping others as a hospice aid. In her later years, she would briefly operate Neff’s Flower Shop in Three Rivers. In her free time, Margo enjoyed bowling, arts and crafts, and reading. Most importantly, she enjoyed spending time with her family.

Margo is survived by her husband, Larry. Three children; Melissa Klein-Walker of Los Angeles, CA, Ryan Klein of Las Vegas, NV, and Jeff Gest of Three Rivers, MI. 2 grandchildren; Mason Walker and Rebekah Batten; and step brother Donald Ake. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Reba, 2 brothers; Max and Alan, and her sister, Peggy.

The family will receive friends from 1pm until 2pm on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at the Eickhoff Farrand Halverson Chapel, located at 305 Rock River Avenue, Three Rivers, MI 49093. Funeral services will begin at 2pm at the funeral home with Dave Peterson officiating. Immediately following the service, burial will take place in Moorepark Cemetery. It is suggested that memorials and donations in Margo’s name be made to your local animal rescue fund. Memories and condolences may be expressed to Margo’s family at efhchapel.com.