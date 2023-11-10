Obituary: Marilyn Alice Bullard

On August 22,1931, Marilyn Alice Bullard was born in Three Rivers MI at home to Maude Alice (Burgess) and Cecil LaVern Bullard. She was the middle daughter of the five children in her family. Terrie Joyce Bullard and Willa “June” Bullard Dechnik Alexander were older and Bonnie Cecil Bullard Oakes and Shirley Helen Bullard Carter were younger. Marilyn was the last surviving member of this family.

Marilyn always liked telling stories, from those she made up to tell her mother about her teacher before she even had a teacher to the many true stories about her childhood that she wrote for her children. Family was always important to Marilyn. As a young child, she loved going to her grandmother and grandfather Burgess’ farm to have Sunday dinners with her extended family and to chase the chickens around the yard. Marilyn was a child of the depression and moved many times during her childhood as her father’s employment changed. Consequently, she changed schools 11 times yet still managed to graduate with honors at the age of 16. After graduating from Three Rivers High School in 1948, Marilyn rented an apartment and supported herself by working at the Three Rivers Commercial when she was only 16 years old. When William Abshire whom she had known in high school showed up at her door to ask for a date, she said yes. This was the beginning of their 69 years together.

Marilyn and Bill’s married life took them from Three Rivers to the student apartments in Kalamazoo to Jackson and finally on to Saranac. They spent their last 53 years in the same house on Main Street raising their 8 children and being wonderful grandparents to their grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Marilyn was a very progressive and intelligent woman. After raising her children, she went on to college. She received a Bachelor of Science degree Magna Cum Laude from Aquinas College and worked toward a master’s degree from Western Michigan University. This brought Marilyn and Bill back to the student apartments at Western that they had lived in when starting their married life. Marilyn became an adjunct professor at Aquinas and GVU teaching geography classes to college students.

Marilyn had many hobbies and interests. Some of which included sewing, embroidery, china painting, genealogy, conservation, cooking, singing, all things Irish, John Denver music, the Democratic Party, and she had a special passion for writing. She loved to travel, and she and Bill took their 8 children tent camping throughout the United States in their VW bus. They continued to travel throughout their marriage.

Marilyn’s main passion was being a devoted wife and mother. She played a large role in assisting Bill throughout his college years and professional climb to become a prison warden. Marilyn was truly a wonderful mother and grandmother. She was always there for each and every one of her children. They all knew they could count on her to help them with problems big or small. Marilyn raised her children with patience, kindness, and love. Marilyn’s family cannot adequately express the depth of love they had for her. She was and will always be deeply loved.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband William Abshire II, parents, sisters, her daughter Christine Abshire, sister and brother-in-law Alice and Art Jeffers, and brother-in-law Jim Abshire.

She is survived by her son William Abshire III, daughters Nancy (Paul) Doyle, Leslie Bendall, Abbie Abshire, Sally Abshire, Robin (Phil) Furman, and Caroline ‘Carrie’ (Marty) Smith. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren James Stewart, Jason Abshire, Jillian Skym, Mark Bendall, Will Bendall, Corinn Wojciechowski, Jean Page, Bob Flanagan, Mary Paiz, Marty Smith, Joshua Smith, 28 great grandchildren, and 8 great great grandchildren.

At Marilyn’s request, the family will have a private memorial. In lieu of flowers and in honor of Marilyn’s memory, please tell someone a story of your childhood or read a child a book.

Arrangements in care of Lake Funeral Home of Saranac. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com