Obituary: Marilyn Ethel Ramp (nee Creager)

Marilyn Ethel Ramp (nee Creager), age 80, of Centreville, MI passed away November 26, 2023 at Birch Meadows in Three Rivers, MI. She was born on September 1, 1943 in Oak Park, IL, daughter to Franklin and Marian (Doherty) Creager.



Marilyn lived in Oak Park for the majority of her life. There she married her late husband, James “Jim” Ramp, on July 6, 1968. While in Oak Park, she was a member of Harvard Congregational Church. Marilyn spent many years as a homemaker, raising her 5 children and tackling all manner of home projects, big and small. Once her children were older, she joined Jim in working at the family business, Alvord’s Office Supply and rounded out her professional career in mortgage processing prior to retirement. Marilyn and Jim retired to a family farm in Centreville in 2004. Marilyn loved retirement at the farm with many hours spent working in her garden.



Marilyn is survived by her children: Vince (Gemma) Ramp of North Riverside, IL, Kevin Ramp of Bolingbrook, IL, Gary (Jennifer) Ramp of Evansville, IN and Elizabeth (Michael) Flanagan of Chicago, IL; 10 Grandchildren; Many Nieces and Nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, James; daughter: Marilyn “Missy” (Thomas) Ruf, and four brothers: Tom, Frank, John and Jim.



In accordance with her wishes cremation has taken place. Ray Funeral Services, 305 Rock River Ave., Three Rivers, MI 49093, 269-278-1515, has been entrusted with Marilyn's care.