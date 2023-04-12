Obituary: Marjorie Louise Johnson

Marjorie Louise Johnson, 91 of Allegan, Michigan, went to her eternal rest on Friday, March 17, 2023 at the Allegan County Medical Care Community. Born July 11, 1931 in Allegan, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late Aaron and Frieda (Ginther) Dyer. Marjorie spent her working career at Rockwell International before retirement. She was blessed with not one, but two loves of her life – her first husband, Donald Iehl, whom she was fortunate to share 30 years with before he passed away and she then met and married Carl Johnson and was blessed with 29 years together before he passed away. From this marriage she gained five stepchildren whom she loved as her own. Marjorie was a member of the First Baptist Church of Allegan and then in her later years became a member of Allegan Bible Church. Marjorie enjoyed life and treasured the time she had with her family and friends. She brought a ray of sunshine into many lives.

Marjorie is survived by her five stepchildren and several cousins.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Oakwood Cemetery at 11:00 AM, Pastor Jon Gruss officiating. Memorial donations may be made in Marjorie’s name to Allegan Bible Church (412 Sherman Street, Allegan, MI 49010) or Wings of Hope Hospice (530 Linn Street, Allegan, MI 49010).