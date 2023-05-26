Obituary: Marjory Louise Sander

Marjory Louise Sander (1928-2023)

We mournfully announce the passing of Marjory Louise (Carey/Allen) Sander, of Soddy Daisy, TN. Marjory (Margie) passed away on May 18th, at home with her family at age 94.

Margie was born the youngest of eight children to Earl and Mary Belle (Staats) Carey in Evart, MI on June 24, 1928. As an active student of Evart schools, she adored her town, her friends and playing the clarinet in the school marching band. Her early years were spent helping on the family farm where she loved nature, animals and most importantly her family. Margie enjoyed working around fun and energetic people as a bookkeeper, Stanley Home Products salesperson, waitress and hostess. She raised the bar of devotion with a lifetime of giving to both her immediate and extended families.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; 4 brothers, Ralph, Ray, Kenneth and Donald Carey; 3 sisters, Alta Dyer, Lucille Gardner and Pauline Shurtz; husband, Fritz Sander and daughter-in-law, Jo Ann Allen. Left to cherish her memories are: her children, Wayne Allen, Pamela Allen, Belinda (Cort) Mathes, Dan (Karen) Allen and Jill Allen; step-daughters, Barbara Hoggard and Patricia Payson; seventeen grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren and sister-in-law, Bonita (Allen/West) Wood.

A joyful celebration of Marjory’s life will be held at Corey Funeral Home in Evart, MI with a visitation on Friday, June 2nd from 4:00 – 8:00 pm and funeral service on Saturday, June 3rd at 10:00 am. Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery followed by a luncheon at the Evart Community Building. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Evart Historical Society ℅ Evart Public Library, 104 N. Main St., Evart, 49631. Share memories online at coreyfuneralhome.com.