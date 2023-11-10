Obituary: Mark Allen Hardesty

Mark Allen Hardesty, age 66 passed away November 6, 2023 at Optalis in Three Rivers, MI.

He was born in Goshen, IN on October 1, 1957, a son to Hurbert Hardesty and Shirley Norton.

Mark spent his early years in Goshen, IN before moving to Elizabeth City, NC. Later he lived in Elkhart, IN for 18 years before finally settling in Three Rivers, MI.

He met his life partner, Cathleen “Cat” Berkey, 36 years ago and they have had many wonderful years together. While in Indiana he worked at Schult Warehouse for 20 years before it closed.

Mark was a Nascar fan and loved Mark Martin, and was devastated at his retirement from Nascar. He loved sports. When it came to football he rooted for the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs. For baseball it was his beloved Chicago Cubs. He loved 1970s Rock N’ Roll and his car knowledge was out of this world. Mark knew what type of make and model a car was no matter where he was or what decade he was in.

Mark is survived by his partner of 36 years Cathleen “Cat” Berkey of Three Rivers, MI; Son: Robert Hardesty of Mishawaka, IN; Daughter- Britt Calentine of Syracuse, IN; Five Grandchildren; Sister: Karen Parsons of Hartford, NC, Janet (Jerry) Gerganus of Elizabeth City, NC; Several Nieces and Nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and three sisters.

In accordance with his wishes cremation has taken place.