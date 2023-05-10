Obituary: Marlene Louise Krajewski

Marlene Louise Krajewski, 87, of Paw Paw, passed away Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Medilodge in Kalamazoo. She was born March 25, 1936, in Paw Paw, the daughter of Clifton Day and Alice (Harter) Day.

On July 7, 1956, she married Walter Krajewski, who preceded her in death in 2010.

She is survived by her sister, Jean Brownell of Niles; brother, Marvin (Dolores) Day of Niles; along with many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Gobles United Methodist Church, 210 Exchange St., Gobles.

