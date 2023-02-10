Obituary: Marnetta Mae Eichorn

Marnetta Mae Eichorn, 91, of Three Rivers, passed away Monday, February 6, 2023 at Optalis Health and Rehab surrounded by her loving family.

She was born July 8, 1931 in LaGrange, Ind., the daughter of Ora and Velma (Hostetler) Hooley.

On September 10, 1950, Marnetta married the love of her life, Floyd Eichorn. The couple met one Sunday evening when their respective churches held a joint service, and it was love at first sight. Two years later they were united in holy matrimony; they shared 67 years together until Floyd’s death in 2018. The couple enjoyed going on carriage rides and traveling to different states to attend horse sales and farm equipment sales.

She worked at Combs Cleaners for several years, then with Floyd as a carpet layer for 18 years. The couple attended Moorepark Community Church, where she served as a Sunday School teacher, and later Edwards Corners Bible Church where they were faithful members.

Marnetta had a quiet strength, and people were drawn to her sweet personality. Her husband, children, and grandchildren were her world. She loved listening to old hymns and the music of the Gaithers, watching old movies, and doing word searches.

Remaining to cherish her memory are her son, Jay (Evelyn) Eichorn of Delaplane, Va.; daughter, June Evans of Three Rivers; daughter-in-law, Pamela Eichorn of Jones; son-in-law, Bill Curtis of Marcellus; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters, Pauline (Leroy) Hochstetler of Three Rivers and Retha Grover of Tucson, Ariz.; brother, Bob (Margo) Hooley of Sturgis; brother-in-law, Paul (Fran) Eichorn of Centreville.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one son, Joseph Eichorn; two daughters, Judy Rochon and Jenny Curtis; two sisters; and one brother.

Visitation will be held Friday, February 17, 2023, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Hohner Funeral Home, 1004 Arnold St., Three Rivers. A funeral service will be held Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Edwards Corners Bible Church, 51047 Chamberlain Rd., Marcellus, with Pastor Josh Wiggins officiating. She will be laid to rest in Locust Grove Cemetery, Burr Oak.

Donations in Marnetta’s memory may be directed to Edwards Corners Bible Church. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home and at the church.

