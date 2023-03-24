Obituary: Martha Jackson

Martha Jackson, 87, of Three Rivers, passed away Tuesday morning, March 21, 2023, with her family at her side.

Martha was born in Constantine on November 1, 1935, the daughter of Arthur and Lillian (Burns) Sell. On July 29, 1956, she married Gilbert Jackson Jr. who survives her.

She was a member at St. John’s Lutheran Church. She was a giving person and was well known in the community. Martha was an avid baker. She loved baking cakes and other delicacies for special events. She always made an Easter basket for each of her kids and grandkids. Martha was central in the life of their family and her love for family was evident in everything she did. She will be missed greatly by all who knew and loved her.

Besides her husband, Martha is survived by her children, Connie (Dean) Morrill of Three Rivers, Susan (Terry) Simmons of Elkhart, IN, Debra (Mark) Kinney of Three Rivers; grandchildren, Brad (Melanie) Morrill, Travis (Kaylee) Morrill, Brandon (McKenzie) Morrill, Ashley (Corey) Ray, Cody (Morgan) Morrill, Brittany (Matt) Hartzell, Megan (Justin) Heflin, Nichole (Jason) Flicker, Mark Kinney, Mariah Kinney; 21 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and countless friends.

Martha was preceded in death by her parents; her mother and father-in-law, Gilbert and Jessie Jackson Sr.; an infant grandson, Jason Morrill; brothers, Otto, Russell, Forest; sisters, Mildred and Myrtle.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 27, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 56050 Buckhorn Rd., Three Rivers. Friends may call on the family one hour prior to the service at the church beginning at 12:00 p.m. noon. Interment at Riverside Cemetery, Three Rivers.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church, in c/o the funeral home.

