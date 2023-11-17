Obituary: Martha Lynn O’Del

Longtime Three Rivers resident, Martha Lynn O’Dell, died Halloween morning on Oct.31, 2023 at Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo, MI. She was 73. Born July 30, 1950 and raised in Three Rivers, MI, Martha was most recently a resident of Crestwood Manor, a Brookside Care home, in Kalamazoo. One of four children, Martha is preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Charles W. and Katherine B. O’Dell, and two brothers, David B. O’Dell, also of Three Rivers, and Dr. Charles W. O’Dell, Jr. of Battle Creek, MI. She is survived by one sister, Frances O’Dell Baumann, and brother-in-law, Ladd Baumann, formerly of Guam, USA, now residents of Honolulu, HI, and two nieces, Lesley Baumann Crafton of Las Vegas, NV, and Gabrielle Baumann Adams of Milwaukee, WI, along with their husbands and children. Martha is survived additionally by her former sister-in-law, Sally O’Dell Verkleeren, previously of Battle Creek and now of Riverside, MO, and two nephews, Alexander O’Dell of River Forest, IL, and Matthew O’Dell of Kansas City, MO, and their wives and daughters. Martha is a graduate of Three Rivers High School (Class of 1968) and Western Michigan University. She holds a BA in Education and worked as a public school teacher. Family and friends remember Martha as a fun-loving child who enjoyed painting and riding her pony. However, as a young adult, Martha suffered a mental illness which afflicted her throughout life and for which there is no cure. Friends and relatives of Martha are encouraged to remember her by supporting mental health services in their communities. Martha will be laid to rest in Three Rivers’ Riverside Cemetery next to her parents, brother David, uncle Dr. John “Jack” O’Dell, and paternal grandparents, Dr. John H. and Cora Winifred O’Dell. A graveside service will be held, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM at Riverside Cemetery, via a Zoom meeting. Please address inquiries as to how to attend, to Ray Funeral Services. Ray Funeral Services, 305 Rock River Ave., Three Rivers, MI 49093, 269-278-1515, has been entrusted with the care of Martha. Please visit www.rayfuneralservices.com to gather and share in Martha’s memory with stories and memories, to support the family at this time.