Obituary: Martin (Marty) Carl Loudenslager Sr.

Martin (Marty) Carl Loudenslager, Sr born September 2, 1936 in Mason, MI to Jesse and Dorothy (Holbrook) Loudenslager. He served in the US Army from October 1961 – March of 1963, stationed at Carlisle Barracks, Pennsylvania where he was a cook. He married Eva May Balmer on March 6, 1962 in Mason MI. Together they moved to Isabella County, MI in 1967 and raised four children.

Martin was a farmer by trade and took pride in his farm. He worked at Allen Lumber Company in Weidman for many years, Pony Puller for 6 years with his boys and together they traveled with 8 ponies all over the state. Later in life he enjoyed working in his shop building show wagons and carts. Martin was also involved in Clare County 4-H and Isabella County fair where he was the draft horse supt. for many years.

Martin is survived by his wife, Eva of 60 yrs. Sons, Jess (Pat) of Clare, Thomas (Jo) of Sumner, Marty, Jr of Farwell and Daughter, Dorothy also of Farwell. 13 Grandkids and 16 Great Grandkids. He also is survived by his sisters, Nancy Burkett of Ohio, Carol Matteson of Lansing and Kay (Don) Kuipers of Rothbury. And many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Dorothy, in-laws, John and Marie Balmer, sister Violet Mutz and son-in-law Russell Brugger.

Cremation has taken place. Memorial service will be Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at the Clare Church of the Nazarene, 10160 S Grant Ave, Clare, MI. Visitation will be from 11 am to 1 pm with a 1 pm service. There will be a luncheon following the service. Any contributions can be made to Dottie Brugger, to help pay for funeral costs.