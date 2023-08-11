Obituary: Mary Jane Wright

Mary Jane Wright, 81, of Three Rivers, passed away Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at her home.

She was born October 15, 1941 in Three Rivers, the daughter of Raymond E. and Edna A. (Nicholes) Buel.

Mary graduated from Three Rivers High School and was employed at Continental Can.

Remaining to cherish her memory are her sons, Perry Wright of Three Rivers and Gregg Wright of Mendon; granddaughters, Carrie and Lori Wright; great-granddaughter, Adelyn; brother, Roy Buel; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ken, on Sept. 2, 2013; grandson, Travis Wright; daughter-in-law, Rhonda Wright; several brothers and sisters.

In accordance with family wishes, cremation has been conducted, and a graveside service will be held at South Park Cemetery.

