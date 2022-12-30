Obituary: Mary Jean Abbott

Mary Jean Abbott – Age 63 of Harrison, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Monday, December 26, 2022. Mary was born to parents Walter and MaryBell (Eastlake) Marcicki in Detroit, Michigan on October 21, 1959. Mary grew up in Livonia, graduating from Bentley High School, Class of 1976. She eventually moved to Weidman where she met the love of her life, Gerald Norman Abbott. They were united in marriage at the courthouse in Harrison on June 12, 1990 and celebrated with a reception on the Chippewa River the following week. They bought a home in Lake George where they settled down and raised their three sons. She loved living up north and had a favorite red maple tree in the front yard near the flowers she gardened and enjoyed birdwatching. She went yard saling whenever she had the chance, collected knick knacks, loved decorating for the holidays, playing, listening and singing music, sometimes she’d even break out the guitar. More than anything, she loved being a mother, she was always there for her boys growing up, supporting them in all their endeavors and they remember fondly her involvement when they played baseball. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, and took her beloved Pomeranian, Sammy with her everywhere she went. Mary worked as a CNA for a time, shipping and receiving for Pilot Industries, and as zoning administrator for Lincoln Township.

She will be greatly missed by all those surviving her, her husband of 32 years, Gerald, her sons Michael Baldwin (Alison), Jared Abbott and Jeremy Abbott, grandchildren Lynn, Logan and Alexander, her brother Gerry (Shelly) Marcicki and sisters Cynthia Marcicki and Marilyn (Bill) Peterson as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and MaryBell, and Grandma Berry.

A funeral is scheduled for Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Campbell Funeral Home in Farwell. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until the time of service at 1:00 PM. Bob Keller will officiate. Memorial donations in Mary’s honor may be made to assist the family with services % Campbell Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 408 W. Main St., Farwell, MI 48622. Envelopes will be made available at the funeral home. Please share your memories and condolences with Mary’s family online at www.Campbell-fh.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Campbell Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Farwell, MI.