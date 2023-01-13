Obituary: Mary Jeanette Ridgley

Mary Jeanette Ridgley, 80, of Three Rivers, passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born September 25, 1942 in Vicksburg, the daughter of Leslie G. and Dorothy M. (Roberts) Greenman.

After graduating from Vicksburg High School with the Class of 1960, Jeanette attended Ferris College to become a dental technician. While at Ferris, Jeanette met the love of her life, John Ridgley II, dashing pharmacy student. She raised her girls and started her next journey as “the lunch lady” at several Three Rivers area schools over the next 30 years.

On June 17, 1967, she married John W. Ridgley; they shared nearly 30 years together prior to his passing in 1996. They were active in their church community at First Presbyterian Church of Three Rivers/Centreville. Jeanette served as deacon, participated with the Jeanne LeFranc Circle, and was honored with a Presbyterian Women’s Honorary Life Membership.

In addition, Jeanette was active in the Order of Eastern Star from a young adulthood as was her mother and mother-in-law before her. She made lifelong friends and served the community as a whole.

She enjoyed sewing, cooking, and crafts. She enjoyed her time with friends. Such her time with the “Breakfast Club” from her graduating class from High School, playing cards or dominos, or just being a friend to talk to.

She was a strong woman of both faith and self. She was a TRUE friend. She had a way of turning friends into family. She was sassy with a bit of salty and dry humor. She spoke with honesty and conviction. She had a talent of giving just what was needed at the right time. Whether it was a hand sewn project of love or words that needed to be spoken. She was a determined woman and a true servant to her faith, family and friends.

Remaining to cherish her memory are two daughters, Diane (James) Blades and Nancy Ridgley; three grandchildren, Emily Fletter, Colin Fletter, and Brendon Blades; one sister-in-law, Noreene Greenman, several nieces and a nephew. And the “family” that she chose.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, and her brother, James Greenman.

Visitation will be held Friday, January 13, 2023 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Hohner Funeral Home, 1004 Arnold St., Three Rivers. A funeral service will be held Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Three Rivers/Centreville, 320 N. Main St., Three Rivers, with Rev. Brenda Deily officiating. She will be laid to rest in North Fulton Cemetery, Fulton.

Donations in Jeanette’s memory may be directed to the First Presbyterian Church of Three Rivers/Centreville or the charity of your choice. Envelopes are available at Hohner Funeral Home in care of her arrangements.

