Obituary: Mary L. Klechak

Mary L. Klechak, age 94 of Three Rivers, died Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Promedica-Heartland in Three Rivers following a two-week illness. She was born in Chicago, Illinois on October 5, 1928 the daughter of John and Mary Ellen (Donlan) Collopy. She graduated from Englewood High School in Chicago. She was married to Raymond R. Klechak in Chicago on Jan. 17, 1947 and they moved to Michigan in 1965. Mary was employed as a secretary at Michigan Power company, Essex Wire company, and for the Twin County Probation Center, retiring at the age of 81. She attended Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Mary loved playing Bingo, especially on Sundays at the Moose Lodge. She enjoyed gardening and trips to the casino. She looked forward to nightly calls from her daughter right after the Wheel of Fortune to catch up on daily happenings.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Adrian “Dee” Shannon and her husband, Larry; daughter in law, Cathy Klechak; two grandsons, Michael Klechak, Jonathon (May) Klechak; step-granddaughter, Channell Gleason; great-grandson, Travis Gleason; sister, Mercedes Beebe; several nieces and nephews; and by her faithful cat, Babe. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, John Klechak and Charles “Chuck” Klechak; two brothers, John and Jimmy Collopy; and three sisters, Virginia, Veronica, and Delores.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 pm Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at the Eickhoff Funeral Home in Mendon. Funeral services will be Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 11 am at the funeral home with Msgr. Thomas Martin officiating followed by interment in St. Edward Catholic Cemetery. It is suggested that memorials be directed to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Three Rivers.

The following is a tribute to Mary from her daughter, Dee: “Thank you for being the sweetest, kindest, and most giving person I know. I am proud to be your daughter and to call you Momma. You were my rock! I love you so much and can’t imagine my life without you in it. We will see each other again and I can’t wait to give you hugs that I will be missing from you.”