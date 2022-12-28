Obituary: Mary Louise Sherburn

Mary Louise Sherburn passed away Dec. 20, 2022, at home, with many family members in attendance, surrounding her with love, prayers, and memories. Mary was born Nov. 28, 1934, in Unionville, Michigan, to Alois and Helen (Kata) Pachner.

She was nicknamed Mary Lou by her brother, Leon. As a child, she lived in a few places in Michigan, including the U.P. and a short time in Chicago, during the time of Al Capone, which was part of the reason for their last move to Paw Paw. This is where the family found their true home.

Mary met the love of her life, Charles Sherburn, 72 years ago. It was not love at first sight, but it grew to be a lifetime love. Mary and Charles married Feb. 20, 1954, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Paw Paw.

Mary was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Paw Paw. She was part of the Altar Society and volunteered at St. Mary Catholic School, where her children attended. Mary loved to sew and do needle work.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Alois and Helen (Kata) Pachner, along with twin brothers who passed away shortly after childbirth. Also, preceding her were son-in-law, Dennis Rayborn, and great-grandson, Kyle Miller. Surviving Mary are her husband, Charles Sherburn. Her children, Sandra (Tracy) Jack of Paw Paw, Tamela Rayborn of Houston, TX, Michael Sherburn of Lawton, and Mark (Donna) Sherburn of Lawton; 11 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren; brother, Leon (Dorothy) Pachner of Paw Paw; and many nieces and nephews; and many sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.

No services will be held, as cremation has taken place. There will be an internment in the spring at St Mary’s Cemetery, Paw Paw.

Any contributions can be made to St. Mary Catholic Church or Centrica Care Navigators Hospice.

We would like to thank the Centrica Care Navigators team for their wonderful care of Mary and all the assistance to Charles. What a wonderful group of people.

