Obituary: Mary Therese Barrone

Mary Therese Barrone, 73, of Three Rivers, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 20, 2023 with her sisters by her side. Mary was born in Three Rivers, Michigan on August 8, 1949. “The most beautiful baby in the world” according to her parents, Edmund and Julia (Gherna) Haldy. After attending Immaculate Conception School through eighth grade, Mary graduated from Three Rivers High School with the Class of 1967 and from Western Michigan University in 1971.

Having been a teacher for nearly 50 years at Immaculate Conception School Mary touched the lives of many students. No one left her third grade without knowing their times tables. Several students pursued their own careers in education because of her influence.

Mary was united in marriage with Michael Barrone on February 12, 1994. Though they had a short 6 years together they shared a love of family, faith and Notre Dame. Michael passed away on July 23, 2000.

Mary was an avid reader. Her range of topics went from Ancient Rome to Native Americans as well as Early American History and the occasional romance novel. She was a member of The Friends of the Library. Mary’s love of God and of her church gave her a sense of peace and purpose. She was a member of the Daughters of Mary at Immaculate Conception Church. Mary will be remembered for her love of sports, with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Notre Dame being her favorite teams.

Mary had two brothers, Carl (Mary) Haldy of Arvada, Colorado and James Haldy of Three Rivers. Two sisters, Anne Rohrer and Sara (Rick) Daniels of Three Rivers. Special nieces and nephews include Wade (Lisa) Rohrer, Heather (Jeff) Mihills, Owen (Angie) Rohrer, Clay (Onya) Rohrer, Megan (Aldo) Vasquez, Katie (Brian) Keogh, Ross (Emily) Daniels and their families as well as her very dear cousin, Karen Sheehan.

The family wishes to express their love and gratitude to the many people who enriched Mary’s life including many lifelong friends, her church family as well as the caregivers and medical professionals at Beacon South Bend Memorial Hospital, Goshen Hospital and their Cancer Centers as well as Beacon Homecare and Hospice of Three Rivers.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 7, 2023 from 5:00 to 7:00pm at The Hohner Funeral Home, 1004 Arnold Street, Three Rivers with a Rosary to follow at 7:00pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 11:00am at the Immaculate Conception Church, 645 S. Douglas Avenue, Three Rivers, with Father R. Mathias officiating. She will be laid to rest at Poe’s Cemetery.

Donations in Mary’s memory may be made to Immaculate Conception School, the Three Rivers Public Library as well as Beacon Homecare and Hospice of Three Rivers. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.

