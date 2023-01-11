Obituary: Mary Veronica Dick

Mary Veronica Dick, 77, of Lawrence, passed away Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.

Mary’s life began in Paw Paw on June 24, 1945, daughter to the late Waldo Dick and Hellen (Fritz) Dick. Mary grew up on the family farm in Lawrence with her two brothers. She lived on the farm her entire life. She graduated from Lawrence High School in 1963 and in 1965, was hired as assistant secretary of the Van Buren County Farm Bureau. Mary had a wonderful career with Farm Bureau and climbed the ladder over the years, taking on additional responsibilities. She retired from her position as county administrative manager, one month shy of 46 years with the company. She truly loved her career with Farm Bureau in Van Buren County and the neighboring counties. She formed a special bond with other administrative managers and personnel.

Mary enjoyed traveling all around the United States, Canada, Belgium, Holland, Austria, and Germany. She traveled to Belgium five times to visit her brother, John, and four trips to Hawaii to visit a friend from college. Mary, along with her late brother, Joe and her nephew, Bob, enjoyed working their booth at the Kalamazoo Farmers Markets for many years, selling their fruits and vegetables. She loved conversation with the people and answering their many questions. She felt this was a great way to promote local agriculture.

Like so many, Mary felt when she retired, she would have a lot of time to get things done that she had set aside. She soon realized she was busier than she was when she was working. However, she was busy doing the things that she wanted to do, spending time with friends and family, working around the farm and going to the farmers markets.

Mary is survived by her sister-in-law, Joan Dick; her brother, Jack (Joske) Dick of Belgium; along with seven nieces and nephews; and nine great-nieces and nephews and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Dick in 2020.

Family and friends were invited to visit Friday, Jan. 6, at Adams Funeral Home, 502 West Michigan Ave., Paw Paw. Mass of Christian burial was held Saturday. Jan. 7, at Saint Mary Catholic Church, Paw Paw, with the Rev. Fr. Alan P. Jorgensen celebrant. Burial was at Prospect Cemetery, Lawrence.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Saint Mary Catholic Church or the Lawrence Alumni Association.

