Obituary: Maryjane Myers

Maryjane (Borger) Myers, 78, of Portage, passed away Friday, January 6, 2023 at her home.

Beloved wife, mom, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend, Maryjane was born in Elkhart, Ind. on April 23, 1944 to Carroll Ellsworth and Mary Elizabeth (Francisco) Borger. She was very close to her siblings Jon Borger and Judy Herrold who precede her, Laura (Ross) Erickson, Tim (Joyce) Borger and Tom Borger (twin brothers), Annie Borger, and Lisa (Jeff) Weir.

In addition to her five siblings, she leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Christine Myers and Kelly (Bryan) Sallmen; one son, Jeff Myers; grandchildren, Logan, Lindsey, Ryan, Carlie, Katie, Niko, and Brandon; several great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Myrna Myers.

She was also preceded in death by her son Joseph Myers.

Maryjane graduated in 1962 from Three Rivers High School, then in 1964 from Warner Beauty College in Fort Wayne. She worked in the office at Viking RV and Lear.

She enjoyed gardening, shopping/decorating, and meeting her siblings for birthday celebrations and coffee dates. She attended First Presbyterian Church of Three Rivers/Centreville and previously served on its deacon board.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Cornerstone Church, 1809 Romence Rd., Portage. A luncheon will follow.

Donations in Maryjane’s memory may be directed to the American Diabetes Association. Envelopes are available at Hohner Funeral Home.

