Obituary: Mavis Ann Lyon

Mavis Ann Lyon, age 68 of Clare, passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at the Isabella County Medical Care Facility. Mavis was born the daughter of the late Richard and Sally (Mavis) Lyon on May 7, 1954, in Gladwin. She is preceded in death by her father, Richard, and mother, Sally; her grandparents, Karl & Hazel Mavis of Harrison, and Jesse & Lyla Lyon of North Star.

She is survived by her brothers, Richard “Charlie” & Denise Lyon of Clare and Ward & Alice Lyon of Anaheim, California, along with many nephews and nieces: Nathan (Stacy) Lyon, Jesse Lyon, Steve (Laura) Lyon, Daniel (Tabitha) Lyon, Nicole (Shane) Kuyper, Paul (Lindsay) Lyon, Ashley Wilson, Phil (Rachael) Lyon, Christopher (Alaina) Lyon, Brenan Lyon, Noah Lyon. She also has many grand-nephews & nieces: Malachi, Olivia, August, Vanessa, Carter, Ayden, Nolan, Lorelie, Van, Alexander, Raleigh, Jaelynn, Jocilynn, Sage, Dash, Penny Sue, Norah, Phoenix, and Asher.

Mavis graduated from Clare-Gladwin Day School. She had worked with supervised workshops at MMI. She was always serving her family any chance she could to tidy up, fold laundry, do dishes or make beds. She just loved to serve and always with a smile! Her favorite things were: God, people, pets and Pepsi…and Elvis!

Her final place of rest will be with her parents in the Cherry Grove Cemetery in Clare. The family was assisted with her arrangements by the Clare Chapel of Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Homes. A memorial service to celebrate her life well lived will be held on Saturday, June 17, at the Brown Corners Church with the visiting from Noon till 1:00 and a service at 1:00 PM. Online condolences may be left at www.stephenson-wyman.com