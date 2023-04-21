Obituary: Merry Catherine Morgan (Roberts)

Merry Catherine Morgan (Roberts), 38, of Novato, California (formerly of Paw Paw, Michigan), passed away on April 8, 2023, after a courageous battle with viral meningitis.

Merry was born on April 2, 1985, to Glen and Vicki Roberts in Paw Paw, Michigan, and welcomed by her big sister, Rachel. It soon became apparent that her name perfectly fit her personality, as she went through her life with great joy, compassion, and boundless energy. She played soccer, little league baseball, and basketball, before falling in love with ice hockey at the age of 11, eventually helping her team win the Michigan Amateur Hockey Association 19-and-Under Girls State Championship in 2002.

Merry and her “Crew” (as her circle of close girlfriends came to be known) formed a band in middle school, with Merry playing bass guitar. They spent many evenings and weekends in her parents’ basement rec room throughout their high school years, joined by numerous other friends, neighbors and schoolmates. After graduating from Paw Paw High School in 2003, she went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Hope College, and a master’s degree in industrial-organizational psychology from the University of Detroit Mercy.

After graduation, she moved to Denver, where she met Tim Morgan, who became her best friend and soul mate and, subsequently, her husband, in 2014. They lived in the San Francisco area, and had two beautiful children, Timothy Scott, Jr. (TJ) and Sierra Victoria.

Merry was preceded in death by her father, Dr. Glen Roberts, and her grandparents, Gus and Skip Cromp. She is survived by her husband, Tim Morgan, her children, TJ and Sierra Morgan, her mother, Vicki Roberts, her sister and brother-in-law, Rachel and Jeremy Fabris, her Aunt and Uncle, Gary and Merry Baxter, her father and mother-in-law, Scott and Kathy Morgan, her brother-in-law, Jeff (Jamie) Morgan, her sister-in-law, Allie (Colby) Larson, her nephews and nieces, Rylan and Eden Fabris, Samantha and Sean Morgan, and Addie and Elliot Larson, and an abundance of heartbroken family members and friends. We will miss her more than words can say.

No events have been scheduled, as Merry had expressed a wish not to have a service of any kind.