Obituary: Michael Thomas Woods

Michael Thomas Woods – age 71 of Lake, passed away at North Woods Nursing Center in Farwell with his wife, children, and grandchild at his side on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Michael was born to parents Thomas John & Mary Elizabeth (Kerth) Woods on November 21, 1951, in Gladwin, MI. He fell in love with and was united in marriage to Valerie J. Walters in Coldwater on August 20, 1977. Michael worked as a truck driver for Warner Petroleum, and for the John Deer dealership in Gladwin called Woods Implements. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing. He is fondly remembered as being an immensely caring person, a giver to the community and especially to his family. He loved being a father, grandfather, and great grandfather.

Michael is survived by his wife of 45 years, Valerie, children; Tamera Shilling (Tim) of Farwell, Timothy (Samantha) Haas of Albion, Thomas (Susan) Haas of Farwell, Shane (Paul) Barnett of Lake, and Amy of Virginia, grandchildren; Wyatt (Pepper), Samantha (Matt), Travis (Shelby), Nathaniel (Kalynn), Kristy, Kayla, Keegan, Alex (Chyanne), Quinten (Katie), Seth, Ramie (Steve), Payton (Fern), Soyer, Ashley, Hunter, great grandchildren; Liam, Lilly, Quinnley, Topher, Emma, Natalee, Bryce, Jayce, Laila, Zachari, Leo, Rosie, Kellin, Alvin, Ryver, and one more on the way, 1 brother; John (Bitsie) Woods of Ocala, FL, 2 sisters, Mary Christie (Todd) Smith of Bethesda, MD, Lisa Woods of Upland, CA, sister in law Crystal (Jim) Gifford, as well as nieces Caroline (Toy), Angie, nephews; Chase, Adam and Jimmy, and great nieces Claire and Isabelle.

He was preceded in death by his son, Brian Ropp, grandchildren Alyssa Methner and Darrion Barnett, parents Thomas and Mary Liz Woods, and brothers in law Michael Walters, Gale Walters, and Frank Walters.

According to his wishes a cremation has taken place. There are no services scheduled at this time, family will host a private Celebration of Life Service at a later date. Memorial considerations may be made to the family % Valerie Woods. Please share your memories and condolences with Michael’s family online at www.Campbell-fh.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Campbell Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Farwell, MI.