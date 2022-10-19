Obituary: Mr. Billy J. Todd Sr.

Mr. Billy J. Todd, Sr., 80 of Camp Hill, AL passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital in Columbus, GA.

Public Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 9, 2022, 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Funeral Services will be Monday, October 10, 2022, 1:00 PM CST at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church in Opelika, AL, Pastor Rodney Jones, Officiating, Pastor Alvin Todd, Eulogist. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mr. Todd is survived by his wife of sixty years, Antionette Todd of Camp Hill, AL; his children; Billy Todd, Jr of Camp Hill, AL, Anita (Kariem) Primm of Akron, OH, Alvin (Sennika) Todd of Tyrone, GA, Awanda (Joe) Dunn of Auburn AL and Aretha Todd of Birmingham, AL; his siblings: Charlie Lee (Willie) Todd of Atlanta, GA, Wille Joe Darden of Columbus, GA, Barbara (Ray) Eberhart of Atlanta, GA, Carolyn Killens of Riverdale, GA, Howard Killens of Dallas, GA, Norris Killens of Atlanta, GA, Shirley Lane Preister, Jackie Todd, Carla Todd-Lyman, Scottie, all of Jacksonville, FL; eighteen grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, three aunts, a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangement