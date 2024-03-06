Obituary: Mr. Blake Miller Perrigo

Mr. Blake Miller Perrigo, age 82, passed away surrounded by family on Friday, February 23, 2024, at the Allegan County Medical Care Community. Bink, as he was known throughout his life, was born to R. Blake and Dorothy Mae (Miller) Perrigo on March 29, 1941.

In 1966, Bink met Marguerite Anne Truax and the couple was married on April 29, 1967, and welcomed the birth of their son, Timothy Blake Perrigo, in April of 1969. Tim and Traci (James) Perrigo gave him the greatest gift of all with grandchildren, Sarah Violet Perrigo and Thomas Blake Perrigo.

Bink worked at Perrigo Company for more than 30 years before retiring to be a full-time Poppie in 2003. He served as an elder and treasurer at First Presbyterian Church of Allegan, two stints on the Allegan Public Library Board, and the Capital Fundraising Campaign Board at Camp Kidwell.

Along with his immediate family, Bink is survived by his sisters, Kay Bollinger, Ann Perrigo and (spouse) Ed Spicer; his nieces and nephews, Deb Bollinger, Maxwell Perrigo-Spicer and Emily Bristol, and Penelope “Ella” (Jeff) Davies. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Jeanne (Ronald) Plummer and Eilene (Hanford) Brink, brother-in-law Terry (Nancy) Brink, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Jerry Bollinger; nephew, Tom Bollinger; sister-in-law, Christine Brink; brother-in-law, Rob Truax; and good friend, John Boyd.

The family invites you to a Time of Sharing on Saturday, March 9, 2024, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Gorden Funeral Residence, 528 Trowbridge St., Allegan, Michigan 49010. A private Graveside Service will have taken place prior to the gathering.

The family wants to thank the entire staff of Allegan County Medical Care Community for their loving attention to Bink over the last 14 months, the nurses at Medilodge of Westwood, and Gorden Funeral Residence for their assistance with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Camp Kidwell Scholarship Fund, 39000 1st Ave., Bloomingdale, MI 49026.

For a full obituary, go to www.gordenfuneral.com

Like this: Like Loading...