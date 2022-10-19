LaFayette Sun

Obituary: Mr. Bubber “Jack” Finley Jr.

Mr. Bubber “Jack” Finley, Jr., 84 of LaFayette, AL passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

Public Visitation was held on Sunday, October 16, 2022, from 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Graveside Services were held on Monday, October 17, 2022, 1:00 PM CST at Sardis Baptist Church Cemetery in Camp Hill, AL, Rev. Sanders Higgins, Officiating.

Mr. Finley is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Finley of LaFayette, AL; children: John Finley, James H. Finley, Darrell L. Finley, Mary “Jackie” Finley, all of LaFayette, AL, Orenthial J. Finley (Stephanie), of LaFayette, AL and Eula Faye Brown of Birmingham, AL, sisters: Ethella Bailey of LaFayette, AL and Wyvonne Edison (Butch) of Huntsville, TX, 12 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements.

