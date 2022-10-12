Obituary: Mr. Jimmy Ray Caldwell

Mr. Jimmy Ray Caldwell, 60 of Roanoke, AL passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022 at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL.

Public Visitation will be held on Monday, October 3, 2022, from 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette, AL.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, 1:00 PM CST at New Beginning Outreach Ministry in Roanoke, AL, Pastor Tom Staples, Officiating. Burial will follow in Skyview Memorial Gardens in Five Points, AL.

Mr. Caldwell is survived by his wife, Cassandra Caldwell of Roanoke, AL, his children, Tyree (Shanishia) Caldwell of Opelika, AL and Kheria Caldwell of Roanoke, AL, his adopted children: Javanta Williams, Jaheid Williams, Breanna Stegall, Stephanie Fryar, Keyona Fryar and Javarius Fryar, all of Roanoke, AL; his grandchildren: Khamiyah Williams, Armani Caldwell, Na’Ziya Caldwell, Ni’Yonna Caldwell, Mahari Paige, Halo Paige, Kingston Fryar, Melody Fryar, Donquavious Frazier and Nevaeh Frazier; his sisters: Glenda Caldwell of Roanoke, AL, Linda Fleming of Lineville, AL, Lorene (John) Caldwell, Nancy Caldwell and Angela Fleming, all of Ashland, AL and Brenda Estes of Detroit, MI, his brothers: Edward Ray (Miyana) Fleming and Robert Fleming, both of Ashland, AL, Cecil Caldwell and George Knight, both of Lineville, AL and Walter (Dorothy) Nunn of South Carolina, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

