Obituary: Mr. Leon Smith

Mr. Leon Smith, 68 of Camp Hill, AL passed away on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

Public Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 29, 2024 from 3:00 PM CST until 6:00 PM CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel, Lafayette, AL.

Mr. Smith will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the funeral service.

Funeral Service will be held on Friday, March 1, 2024, 12:00 PM CST at Murray Chapel AME Zion Church, Camp Hill, AL. Reverend Ross, Officiating. Reverend Samuel Evans, Eulogist.

Interment will follow funeral service in Camp Hill Cemetery, Camp Hill, AL.

His memories will forever be cherished by: sister, Genette Howard; niece, Yazminda Howard (Adrian); nephew, Jeffrey Howard (Mickyla); favorite cousin, Jessie Evans; great nieces, Eleesia, Jordyn, and Jaidyn; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

www.silmonseroyerfh.com

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.

