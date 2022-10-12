Obituary: Mr. Michael Dupree (Big Mike) Canady

Mr. Michael Dupree (Big Mike) Canady, 51, of Dadeville died Sunday, October 2, 2022, at Lake Martin Community Hospital, Dadeville. Funeral services will be held Friday, October 7, 2022, at Pine Grove Baptist Church, 281 Pine Grove Loop, Dadeville at 1:00 p.m. (CST) with Rev. G. H. Pulliam., officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. The remains will lie in state at the church from 12:00 noon (CST) until the funeral hour. Public viewing will be Thursday, October 6, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. (CST) at Vines Funeral Home.

Mr. Canady is survived by his loving mother: Mary Canady, Dadeville; three sons: Corey (Haley) Canady Shealey, McCalla, AL, Anthony Jarod Davis, Nashville, TN, and Michael Andre Canady, Jacksonville; one daughter:` Ryanne Rogers, Sarasota, FL; two sisters: Tiffany (Kodjovi) Modenou, McDonough, GA and Deccie (Cedric) Turk, Huntsville; two aunts: Clarice Davis, Dadeville and Julia Terrell, Tallassee; two uncles: Ocie Ray Brooks and James Brooks both of Dadeville; a special cousin: Vernetta Shaw, Dadeville; four grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

