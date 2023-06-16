Obituary: Mr. Ralph Browning

Mr. Ralph Browning 91 of LaFayette died Wednesday May 31, 2023 at his residence.

Mr. Browning was born in Roanoke, Alabama December 10, 1931, he was a veteran of the US Army,

and retired from Meadow Gold Dairy after 26 years of service.

Graveside services were held Saturday June 3, 2023 at 12 Noon at the LaFayette City Cemetery

with the Rev. Paul Howard officiating.

He is survived by 3 Children Lynn (Jamie) Broome of LaFayette, Al., Tim (Valorie) Browning of Ft. Pierce, Fl.,

Ricky Browning of LaFayette, Al., 8 grandchildren 10 great grandchildren

He was preceded in death by his wife Judy Browning and son Tommy Browning.

On line condolences may be sent to jeffjonesfuneralhome.com

Jeff Jones Funeral Home, LaFayette, Al.