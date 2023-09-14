Obituary: Mr. Robert L. Leverette Jr. “Light Bread”

Mr. Robert L. Leverette, Jr. “Light Bread” 76 of LaFayette, AL passed away on Sunday, August 27, 2023 at his home.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, August 31, 2023, 1:00 p.m. CST at Chosen Generation Worship Center in LaFayette, AL, Apostle Willie Eva Hicks, Pastor; Reverend Ed Vines, Officiating. Burial will follow in Essie J. Handy Cemetery in LaFayette, AL.

Mr. Leverette is survived by his daughters, Dessiree Green, Patina Green and LaKeisha Mason, grandchildren: Hasan Green, LaEric Avery, Jalissa Loyd, Dasjah Versailles, LaDarius Thomas, ShanDextria Pitts, and Timothy Mason, Jr., great-grandchildren: Kamarii Williams, Kylee Fleming, Olivia Young, Noah Thomas, Kasydi Thomas, Kahaani Thomas, Karter Norwood, and Mason Thomas, sisters-in-law; Norma Leverette and Lula Leverette, nephews: Nathaniel Leverette, II, Justin Leverette, Jimmy (Sharon) Leverette, Jr., James (Almena) Leverette, and Vincent Williams, nieces: Nicole Todd, Antia Rivers, Dorothy Ross, Shelia Green, and Sherri Mackey.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements.