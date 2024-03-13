Obituary: Mr. Roosevelt Winston

Mr. Roosevelt Winston, 78 of Lanett, AL passed away Monday, March 4, 2024.

Public Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2024 from 2:00 PM CST until 6:00 PM CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel, Lafayette, AL.

Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2024, 1:30 PM CST at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, Lafayette, AL. Pastor Michael T. Stiggers, Officiating/Eulogist.

Interment will follow funeral service in Essie J. Handy Memorial Cemetery, Lafayette, AL.

He leaves to cherished memories to: his devoted wife, Neketia “Nina” Winston; ten children, Tracy (Willie) Finley, Jackie (Mark) Billingsley, Roosevelt, Jr. (Beryle) Sherrell, Stephanie Russell, Chasity Gray, Anthony (Ciara) Chinn, Alfonso (Tan) Gilliam, Nicole (Rohan) Auld, Sada (Markale) Brooks, Baracaus “Rock” (Mary) Brooks; eight siblings, Elizabeth Avery, Cinderella (Nelson) Floyd, Priscilla Avery, Arthur Avery, Gene (Jackie) Avery, William (Kathy) Avery, Jerald Avery, Eric (Belinda) Woody; thirty-eight grandchildren; two that he reared as his own, Sedrien and Sederien Carter; forty-four great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild; mother-in-law ,Alma (Ms. Tiny) Brooks; brother-in-law, Eric Brooks; daughter-in-law, Yolanda Parker Sherrell; special friends, Riley Reese, Bernard Queen, Robert Bonner, and Tubby Palmer; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.

Like this: Like Loading...