Obituary: Mr. William Watts Jr.

Mr. William Watts, Jr. 52 of Wadley, AL passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022.

Public Visitation will be held on Friday, October 14, 2022, from 12:00 PM until 6:00 PM CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette, AL.

Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022, 12:00 PM CST in Skyview Memorial Gardens in Roanoke, AL, Rev. Douglas Jones, Sr. Officiating.

Mr. Watts is survived by his father, William Watts, Sr. of Roanoke, AL, one sister, Cassandra Tyner Ballard of Roanoke, AL, five brothers: Ronnie Bailey of Birmingham, AL, Daniel Watts of Wadley, AL, Robert Watts (Annette) of Lafayette, AL, Gregory Watts (Kristie) of Roanoke, AL and Kevin Watts of Roanoke, AL, aunt: Ruby L. Paige of Atlanta, GA; nieces and nephews: Ametria McGuire, Crystal McGuire, Precious McGuire, Marcus McGuire, Marcus Foster, Jasmine Ballard, Christopher Ballard, Wyshaunda Whitlow, Ashley Watts, Kayla Whitlow, Spanky Watts, Maria Watts, Jasmine Watts, Jaylyn Watts, Teanna Watts, Rhianna Bailey, Ancarnetta Busby, Kevin Busby, Cyneldra Gilbert, Kadarrion Busby and Nyla Hardy, a host of cousins and many other loving friends.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements.