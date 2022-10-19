Obituary: Mr. Willie E. Hambrick

Mr. Willie E. Hambrick, 71 of LaFayette, AL passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022.

Public Visitation will be held on Friday, October 14, 2022, from 2:00 PM until 6:00 PM CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette, AL.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022, 2:00 PM CST at Rehope Baptist Church in LaFayette, AL, Pastor Harvey Jones, Officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mr. Hambrick is survived his loving companion, Joeann Johnson, his five children: Jerome (Dilinda) Staples, Beverly Heard, Victoria Staples, Monica (Lamont) Davis, Adrian Strickland, fifteen grandchildren, six great grandchildren, six sisters: Ella Staples, Jimmie Ruth Zachery, Latasha (Willie) Holloway, Shirley McPherson, Thersia (Jerry) Dowdell, and Yolanda Watkins; two brothers, Melvin Hambrick and Mitchell (Glenda) Hambrick, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements.