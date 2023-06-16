Obituary: Mrs. Affie Lean Chambers

Mrs. Affie Lean Chambers, 97 of Lanett, AL passed away on Friday, June 9, 2023 at Diversicare of Lanett.

Public Visitation will held on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. EST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette, AL. Graveside Services will be held on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, 11:00 a.m. EST at St. Stephens CME Church Cemetery in Mechanicsville, AL, Rev. Larry Threatts, Officiating.

Mrs. Chambers is survived by her children, Willie Gene (Mae) Chambers, Valley, AL, Bobbie McCullough, Lanett, AL, Charlie (Sharon) Chambers, Lafayette, AL, Roy (Nettie) Chambers, Valley, AL, Cassie (Eddie) Carlisle, Valley, AL, Robert (Regina) Chambers, Cusseta, AL and Kenneth Chambers, Valley, AL; 30 grandchildren; 65 great-grandchildren; 16 great-great-grandchildren; one brother, David (Lottie) Floyd; two sisters, Edith Coleman, Birmingham, AL and Ida Floyd, Chicago, IL; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friend, Erma Hutchinson, and other relatives and friends.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.