Obituary: Mrs. Mary Alice Thomas

Mrs. Mary Alice Thomas, 84 of LaFayette, AL passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022, at Jackson Hospital in Montgomery, AL.

Public Viewing will be held on Friday, October 21, 2020, 12:00 PM until 6:00 PM CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette, AL.

Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2020, 12:00 p.m. CST at Essie J. Handy Memorial Cemetery in LaFayette, AL, Rev. Dr. Melvin Owens, Officiating.

Mrs. Thomas is survived by her husband, Woodrow Thomas, two brothers, Sim Sankey(Rose), and Willie Sankey, both of Columbus, OH, two sisters-in-law, Shirley McCaskill of Chicago, IL and Brenda Roberts of Valley, AL, special friend, James Black, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements