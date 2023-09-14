LaFayette Sun Obituaries

Obituary: Mrs. Sylvia Ann (Tucker) Vines

Mrs. Sylvia Ann (Tucker) Vines, 76, of Lanett (formerly of LaFayette) died Monday, September 4, 2023, at Piedmont Health Care-Midtown, Columbus, GA. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Vines Funeral Home Chapel at 2:00 p.m. (CST) with Rev. Darrin Spence officiating. Interment will be in Handy cemetery, LaFayette. The remains will lie in state at the chapel from 1:00 p.m. (CST) until the funeral hour. Public viewing and visitation with the family will be Friday, September 8, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. (CST) at Vines Funeral Home Chapel.

Mrs. Vines is survived by her devoted daughter, Bridgette Vines Brooks; her stepson: Darrin (Sandra) Spence; her sister, Maggie Tucker; two devoted brothers: Coley (Cynthia) Tucker and Ernest Tucker; her granddaughter: Monica Bledsoe; two sisters-in-law: Doris (Annias) Avery and Julia (Robert) McCurdy: two brothers-in-law: Franklin (Shirlene) Vines and Roosevelt (Dorothy) Vines and a host of nieces, nephews, co-workers and friends.

