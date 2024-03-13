Obituary: Ms. Cornelia McCoy Brooks

Ms. Cornelia McCoy Brooks, 97 of Lafayette, AL passed away on Friday, February 23, 2024.

Public Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2024 from 10:00 AM CST until 6:00 PM CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel, Lafayette, AL.

Ms. Brooks will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the funeral service.

Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2024, 2:00 PM CST at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, Lafayette, AL. Pastor Michael T. Stiggers, Officiating/Eulogist

Interment will follow funeral service in Bells Chapel Cemetery, Lafayette, AL.

She leaves to cherish her long life of memories to her: daughter, Loretta Asberry Malone (James) of Lanett, AL; three granddaughters, Lakeyshia Brooks, Neanna Brooks, and Qushika Brooks; two great grandsons, Quadrevious Cofield and Edtrentavious Summers; special nieces, Alicia Meadows, Candance James, and Joyce Watkins; special nephews, Ulic Howard and Earl McCoy; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.

