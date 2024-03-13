Obituary: Ms. Erma Jean Griggs Willis Cone

Ms. Erma Jean Griggs Willis Coney, 80 passed away on Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at West Georgia Hospice, Lagrange, GA.

Public Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2024 from 3:00 PM CST until 6:00 PM CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel, Lafayette, AL.

Ms. Coney will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the funeral service.

Funeral Service will be held on Monday, March 4, 2024, 12:00 PM EST at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, Five Points, AL. Pastor Vincent T. Ellison, Officiating.

Erma leaves to cherish her loving memories to: her three children, Gregory Willis, Tracy (Joyce) Willis, and Shemuka (Samon) Lindsey; eight grandchildren, Troy, Anthony, Allen, Curtis, Kelexsa, JaQwavion, Shakayla, and Korian; one great grandson, Khaio Ahmir Willis; three beloved sisters, Mary (Tyrone) Patterson, Theresa Jones, and Clara Trammell; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends that she loved so dearly.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com

Like this: Like Loading...