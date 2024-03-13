Obituary: Ms. Johnnie Mae Allen

Ms. Johnnie Mae Allen, 79 of Lafayette, AL passed away on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

Public Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2024 from 2:00 PM CST until 6:00 PM CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel, Lafayette, AL.

Ms. Allen will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the funeral service.

Funeral Service will be held on Monday, March 4, 2024, 1:00 PM CST at New Canaan Baptist Church, Camp Hill, AL. Pastor Justin Freeman, Officiating/Eulogist.

Her loving memories will be cherished by: five children, Morris (Lisa) Allen, Dorothy (John) Ray, John Allen (Latarsha Carlisle), Alma Allen (Tracy Thomas) all of Lafayette, AL and Jonah Allen of Opelika, AL; three siblings, Josephine Roberts of Lanett, AL, Clemmie Holloway and Christine Griffin of Camp Hill, AL, ten grandchildren; seven great grandchildren, half siblings, James and Vanessa Jennings of Chattanooga, TN; special nephew, William Jennings; special friends and family, Minister Ocie Zachery, Shirley Green, Marian Vines, Lorene Askew, Carol Mack, Nathan Butler, Sylvia Jones Allen, The Ramsey Family (Linda Towles, Ben and Clemmie Ramsey), a Godly Pastor Justin Freeman, and a host of beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and loving and concerned church members.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.

