Obituary: Ms. Mary Lou Willis

Ms. Mary Lou Willis, 72 of Opelika, AL passed away on Monday, March 4, 2024 at East Alabama Medical Center.

Public Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2024 from 1:00 PM CST until 6:00 PM CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel, Lafayette, AL.

Ms. Willis will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the funeral service.

Funeral Service will be held on Monday, March 11, 2024, 1:00 PM CST at God’s House of Prayer Holiness Church, Auburn, AL. Bishop Frank McCleod, Officiating/Eulogist

Her precious memories will be treasured by: her children, Deangelo Willis of Opelika, AL; Gabrielle Willis (Ronnie Hall) of Auburn, AL, Fredericka Willis (Jemunji Watkins) of Auburn, AL; stepdaughers, Loukisha Leverette of Newnan, Georgia, Bridgette Whitlow of Atlanta, GA; sisters, Patricia Heath and Martha Cook both of Lafayette, AL; grandchildren, Deangelo Willis Jr. and Beyoundce Willis both of Lafayette, AL, Jayston Hall of Auburn, AL; four step grandchildren, sister-in-law, Evertina Willis of Smiths, AL, and host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.

Like this: Like Loading...