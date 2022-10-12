Obituary: Ms. Patricia A. Davis

Ms. Patricia A. Davis, 70 of LaFayette, AL passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at EAMC-Opelika, AL.

Public Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 2, 2022, from 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette, AL.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, October 3, 2022, 12 Noon CST at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in LaFayette, AL, Pastor Dr. Melvin Owens, Eulogist, Rev. Gary L. Dixon, Officiating. Burial will follow in Essie J. Handy Cemetery in LaFayette, AL.

Ms. Davis is survived by one sister, Bell Todd of LaFayette, AL, seven daughters: Stephanie Abner of LaFayette, AL, Tammy Filmore (Jason) of Honolulu, HI, Kimberly Davis of LaFayette, AL , Shannon Davis of LaFayette, AL, Monica Davis of Lanett, AL, Shelia Leverette of LaFayette, AL and Nakeshia Griffin of LaFayette, AL; twelve grandkids: Kierra Jones (Douglas Jr.) of LaFayette, AL, Kissimmee Abner of LaFayette, AL, Raven Floyd of Mobile AL, Tamara Filmore of Greensboro, NC, RaQuazious Boyd of LaFayette, AL, De’Ontravious Abner of Phenix City, AL, Jalen Davis of El Paso, TX, Donovan Floyd of LaFayette, AL, Quentavious Whitlow (Jhona) of Opelika, AL, Devantae King of Montgomery, AL, Tayshaun King of LaFayette, AL and Hakeem Filmore of Spokane Valley, WA; six great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Barbara Davis of Toledo, OH; she also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.

