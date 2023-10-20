Obituary: Nancy Kay (Radke) Buckhold

Nancy Kay (Radke) Buckhold, 86, of Three Rivers, passed away Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Birch Meadows Senior Care.

She was the adopted daughter of George and Emma Radke who preceded her in death.

Nancy attended Three Rivers Public Schools and upon graduation she had several jobs and then worked for Peoples Community Bank for 14 years.

Nancy married Delwin Keith Buckhold November 25, 1972. They lived in Maryland for 14 years when they moved back to Three Rivers upon Delwin’s retirement from the military.

She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, taught Sunday school, volunteered with kids club, enjoyed singing in the choir and later the praise team. She was Financial Secretary for many years, was in charge of the Strawberry Fest at the Three Rivers Water Festival for 11 years. Enjoyed the quilting group at church in the making of the many quilts that went out to those in need.

In 1988 she became a member of the Three Rivers Health Auxiliary. Was President for two terms, worked the Snack Bar, Gift Shop, and was involved with many of the bazaars and Lights of Love. Nancy also enjoyed singing with the Make We Merry group at Christmastime. She also was a member of the Three Rivers Lions Club.

Nancy enjoyed many years of camping, gardening, crafts, bowling on the Senior Wednesday Afternoon league and Thursdays ladies afternoon league. She loved her little dog Emmy and enjoyed taking her for walks etc.

Remaining to cherish her memory are her husband, Delwin; nieces and nephew, Tracy (Steve) Adams, Linda (Milton) Burdick, Amy (Rodney) Arnold, and Ron (Patty) Buckhold; many great-nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Friday, October 20, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor James Smith officiating.

Donations in Nancy’s memory may be directed to St. John’s Lutheran Church. Envelopes will be available at Hohner Funeral Home and at the church.

Online condolences may be shared at www.hohnerfh.com.