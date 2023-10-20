Obituary: Nolan “Blackie” Weinberg

Nolan “Blackie” Weinberg, 94, of Three Rivers, passed away Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at Birch Meadows Senior Care.

He was born October 31, 1928 in Three Rivers, the son of Bernie and Ruth (York) Weinberg, and graduated from Three Rivers High School with the Class of 1947.

Nolan served his country in the United States Army from 1950-1952, before working as the Window Clerk at the Three Rivers Post Office until his retirement in 1988.

On June 25, 1954, he married Jean Johnson; their union lasted 69 years prior to her passing in August 2023.

Nolan enjoyed golfing, assembling jigsaw puzzles, and building plastic models.

Remaining to cherish his memory are his son, Michael Weinberg of Three Rivers; nephew, David (Julie) Chenoweth; brother-in-law, Norman (Marilyn) Johnson; lots of nieces and nephews; special adopted grandchildren, Chris & Courtney Buckhold, Justin Lego, Cameron, and Carson.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Weinberg; parents; three sisters, Blanche Hutton, Gladys Chenoweth, and LaDonna Roberts.

In accordance with Nolan’s wishes, cremation will be conducted and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Donations in Nolan’s memory may be directed to the American Legion Hice-Shutes Post #170 in Three Rivers. Envelopes are available at Hohner Funeral Home.

