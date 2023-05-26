Obituary: Norma Jean Densmore

Densmore, Norma Jean – age 87 of Farwell passed away surrounded by her family. Norma was born August 9, 1935 the daughter of Elmer Ray and Alma Anna (Scheele) Longstreth in Beaverton, Michigan. After graduating high school in Beaverton, she married Jerome Maynard Densmore on August 14, 1954 in Gladwin, Michigan. He preceded her in death August 17, 2016 after 62 years of marriage. Norma retired after 20 years as the District Court Clerk in Clare County. She loved cooking, camping and her biggest love of all, “Her Family”.

Surviving to cherish memory are three children: son John and wife Nancy Densmore of Farwell, daughter Sheila and husband Rick Barber of Davisburg, and daughter Shirley and husband Mark Nuffer of Higgins Lake; six grandchildren: Shaun Barber, Heather Edwards, Joshua Schofield, Jeremy Scofield, Sarah DuVall, and Tyler Rowley; 12 great grandchildren; one brother David Longstreth of Beaverton. Norma was preceded in death by five brothers: Wayne, William, Lloyd, Donald, and Richard Longstreth; and her sister Marie Bennett.

No services are scheduled at this time and as per her wishes, cremation has taken place. Please share your memories and condolences on line @ www.Campbell-FH.com, Campbell Funeral Home & Cremation Services.