Obituary: Norris R. Youngs

Alamosa resident Norris R. Youngs, 79, died December 21, 2022 at the UC Health Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs.

Norris was born at home in Pipestem Valley Township, North Dakota, the son of Ray C. Youngs and Mildred E. (Marlow) Youngs. He and his family moved to Three Rivers, MI and he graduated high school in 1961. After graduation, he enlisted in the Air Force and served as a medic during the Vietnam War. After his military service, he graduated from Michigan State with a degree in engineering. He married Sandi Weimer on February 19, 2005 in Omaha, Nebraska.

Norris worked mostly as a truck driver. He was an avid Detroit Lions Fan and watched their games religiously. He also enjoyed riding motorcycles, racing stock cars and watching car races, painting and was a candy maker, especially known for his delicious fudge.

He is survived by his wife Sandi Youngs of the family home in Alamosa; his children Carrie Young, Sherrie (Dave) Adams, Scott Young, Cathy Starlin; his step-children whom he raised Nate DeGraff, Ian DeGraff, and Aaron (Emily) Hinkle-DeGraff; his grandchildren Crystal, Misty, Jesse, Heather, Stacy, Ty, Angel, Troy, Cody, and Kaden; as well as sixteen great-grandchildren and numerous extended family and friends.

Norris is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Richard Young.

Cremation was chosen and a Celebration of Life will be announced at a future date.

Rogers Family Mortuary is in care of the arrangements. To leave online condolences, words of comfort or remembrances for Norris’ family, please visit www.RogersFunerals.com