Obituary: Oscar Dean Luther

Oscar Dean Luther, age 100, of Newburgh, IN, passed away Monday, February 5, 2024, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital.

Oscar was born October 10, 1923, in Johnstown, PA, to John D. and Nellie A. (Mader) Luther. He graduated from Three Rivers High School in Three Rivers, MI, in 1941, and went on to graduate from Pennsylvania Hospital School of Nursing and then served in the United States Army as a Medic during World War II. Following his military service, he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Western Michigan College and his Master’s Degree in Hospital Administration from Northwestern University.

Oscar was a Charter Member of St. Thomas Lutheran Church in Sunset Hills, MO, and was a Charter Member of St. Luke Lutheran Church in Newburgh, IN. He was the lifeblood of St. Luke’s. He served as the Council President, Treasurer, and Grounds Keeper, and he loved fellowship and making calls to different members. Oscar loved his church.

Oscar retired as the Regional Medical Director of United Mine Workers Health and Retirement Funds after many years of service, and he retired again as the Head Nurse of Oncology at St. Mary’s Hospital. He volunteered as a Disaster Worker for the American Red Cross, and he served as the President and Treasurer of the East Evansville Kiwanas Club.

Oscar was an avid golfer since the age of 11, and he also enjoyed camping, fishing, building and fixing things, traveling, and meeting new people. He had a great sense of humor, loved being with people, especially his family, and he knew no one as a stranger. He was always available to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. His compassion and love of life served as an inspiration to all who knew him.

Oscar is survived by his loving wife of 74 years, Margaret “Maggie” (Bingaman) Luther; daughters, Karen Besing (Randy) of Newburgh, IN, and Susan Schweitzer (Todd) of Columbus, OH; grandchildren, Kellie Jeanne Pinkawa (David), Katelyn Besing, Crystal Shockley (Jake), and Molly Rose Schweitzer (Eddie Greenlee); great grandchildren, Mitchell Lee Pinkawa and Freyja Pinkawa; many nieces and nephews; and beloved dog, Scruffy.

Oscar is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Diane Luther; and sisters, Mary Belle Flickinger and Martha Ellen Fitch.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 10, 2024, at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 4200 Epworth Road, Newburgh, IN, beginning with a pinning ceremony from the Southern Indiana Nurses Honor Guard and with Pastor Larry Gajderowicz S.A.M. officiating. Burial will be in Lutheran Cemetery, Evansville, IN.

Friends may visit from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., Friday, February 9, 2024, at Boone Funeral Home East Chapel – A Family Tradition Funeral Home, 5330 Washington Avenue, Evansville, IN, and from 9:00 a.m. until service time, Saturday, February 10, 2024, at St. Luke Lutheran Church.

The family would like to say a special Thank You to the staff at Bell Oaks Place in Newburgh, to Dr. Steven Koewler, and to the nurses and staff at Deaconess Gateway Hospital for their compassionate care.

Memorial Contributions may be made to: St. Luke Lutheran Church at 4200 Epworth Road, Newburgh, IN 47630 or the American Red Cross at 29 South Stockwell Road, Evansville, IN 47714.

Boone Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Oscar Luther. Condolences may be made to the family online at boonefuneralhome.net or sent to Cypress Grove Rehabilitation Center in Newburgh.

Like this: Like Loading...