Obituary: Patricia A. Richman

Patricia A. Richman, 90, of Largo, Florida and Mendon, Michigan, passed away on Sunday, May 21, 2023 with her son Larry Richman by her side.

Patricia was born on July 11, 1932 to Zeta & Lawrence Knauss in Vicksburg MI.

In 1948, she met Calvin Richman at the race track, and they wed in 1950, going on to have 3 children, Larry, Terry, and Gary.

Patricia enjoyed her flower gardens, being outdoors, and her family. She was a big collector of dolls and various glassware. She is fondly remembered by the entire family for her beautiful flower arrangements, her summer picnics.

Patricia was proceeded in death by her husband of near- ly 70 years Calvin Richman, parents Zeta & Lawrence Knauss, son Gary Richman, and sister Phyllis Nakken. She is survived by her children Larry (Terri) Richman and Terry Richman, two grandchildren, one great-grandchild and two special nieces Julie Westbrook and Sue Brockelbank.

A Celebration of Life will be held for both Patricia and Calvin Richman on June 9, 2023 at Moorepark Church in Three Rivers Michigan. Visitation is at 10:00 A.M. with the funeral to follow at 11:00 A.M. Donations in Patricia’s memory may be directed to Gentiva Hospice at 1911 W. Centre Ave Suite #1, Portage, MI 49024.